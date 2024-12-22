Serbia Reimposes Visa Requirement On Qatari Passport Holders Ahead Of Its Accession To EU : Foreign Ministry Official Source
12/22/2024 2:03:22 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An official source from the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the Serbian Foreign Ministry announced on Dec. 6, 2024, a decision to reimpose the visa requirement on all Qatari passport holders, effective from Dec. 14, 2024.
The decision is part of preparations for the Republic of Serbia's accession to the European Union, which requires obtaining a prior visa before traveling to Serbia.
The source highlighted those individuals holding a valid visa from Schengen countries, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or the United States of America are permitted to enter Serbia.
