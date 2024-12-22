Survey On Political Participation And Representation Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 22 (Petra) -- of and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul-Moneim Odat said Jordan is building an advanced model for political and partisan life as part of its ongoing development.In the launch of the results from the fourth round of the "State of Political Participation and Political Representation in Jordan 2024" survey, Odat noted that the country has progressed through various stages, from past experiences and incorporating a vision for the present and future.The survey, conducted by NAMA Strategic Intelligence Solutions in cooperation with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), was unveiled on Sunday, with the participation of MPs and representatives from official institutions, political parties and civil society organisations.Odat said the Jordanian people have consistently been represented across various social sectors in the country's parliaments. He noted Jordan's long history of party participation in political life, which has evolved and been considered in the country's development.He added that the "evolution" has led to significant advancements, including rolling out laws for political parties and elections and measures to empower women and youth.He said the royal vision for modernisation has followed a gradual approach, allowing for greater public participation in decision-making.KAS Resident Representative in Jordan Edmund Ratka praised the ongoing collaboration between KAS, the Ministry of Political Development and other state institutions in conducting studies and research.Deputy CEO of NAMA Mohammad Abu Dalhoum presented an overview of the key findings from the survey, which explored Jordanians' views on elections, political parties and political modernisation.