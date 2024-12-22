Gulf Times Reporter Receives 'Most Outstanding Kapampangan Award 2024'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gulf Times business reporter Peter Alagos, has received the 'Most Outstanding Kapampangan Award 2024' (MOKA) in the Mass Category in recognition of his exemplary leadership and contributions to the field of communications in the Province of Pampanga in Philippines, and abroad.

Established in 1978, the MOKA is an annual search for Kapampangans who excel in their respective endeavours or professions. The MOKA, which is the highlight of the Pampanga Day celebrations held every December 11, has been perceived as the pinnacle of all awards conferred by the Province of Pampanga to its outstanding sons and daughters.

This year, the Provincial Government of Pampanga, led by Governor Dennis G Pineda, bestowed awards to 13 individuals in the Social Services (Institutional Category), Performing Arts (Institutional Category), Medicine, Social Services, Mass Media, Science and Technology, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Business, Government Service (Posthumous Category), Sports, Government Service, and Education categories.

“As we commemorate the 453rd Pampanga Day, we recognise that the heart and progress in the province lies in the people who dedicate themselves to the betterment of our community.

“The annual MOKA ceremony is not only a time to honour our rich heritage but also to celebrate the most outstanding citizens whose passion, commitment, and excellence in diverse fields continue to inspire us all,” the governor stated.

