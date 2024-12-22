Mahakumbh: Advanced Equipment To Ensure Cleanliness And Green Environment For Devotees

(MENAFN- IANS) Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 22 (IANS) The Prayagraj Mela Authority is making extensive preparations to ensure a clean and green environment for devotees and pilgrims from India and abroad, who will be visiting Mahakumbh 2025.

A slew of advanced equipment are set to be deployed before commencement of the fair, at an estimated expenditure of Rs 45-50 lakh. The equipment includes 10 manual walk-behind sweeping machines and 2 battery-operated vacuum-type litter pickers.

This initiative aims to not only maintain cleanliness in the Mahakumbh but also provide a clean and green environment for all devotees.

A compact manual sweeping machine will be deployed to clean the paved ghats, footpaths, roads and various public places within the fair area, enhancing the convenience and experience for devotees, tourists, and bathers from India and abroad.

This eco-friendly equipment operates without fuel or electricity and helps in reducing its environmental impact.

Being manually operated, it cleans effectively without raising dust, and its ergonomic design ensures comfort during use.

In addition, a battery-operated vacuum-type litter picker will be deployed in the fair area for efficient cleaning.

This garbage collection machine is a battery-operated, ride-on and walk-along power-suction vacuum designed to pick up litter and debris.

The purchase of these cleaning equipment for the fair area is expected to cost around Rs 45-50 lakh, the amount that will be borne by the Prayagraj Mela Authority. Their purchase was recently approved in a board meeting of the Authority.

Akanksha Rana, Special Executive Officer of the Mela stated that special attention is being given to cleanliness as per the directives of the Chief Minister. These state-of-the-art machines are being introduced to empower sanitation workers.

"The equipment will be delivered before the fair begins, and the necessary training for their operation will be completed in time," she said.