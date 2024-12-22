Political scene in Israel is in turmoil

(MENAFN) The scene in Israel is in turmoil following a recent investigation aired on Hebrew TV 12 by Dr. Ilana Dayan on her program "Ovda." The report uncovered the extent of interference by Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, in state affairs, highlighting her involvement in official appointments, including generals in the military. The investigation described how senior officials in the prime minister's office treated her as the primary authority, with a team of Likud activists who carried out her orders, regardless of how controversial or "dirty" the tasks were.



The investigation revealed how Sara Netanyahu and her son, Yair, orchestrated campaigns against those they perceived as a threat. For instance, they organized a protest against Liat Ben-Ari, the prosecutor in Netanyahu’s corruption trial, including filming construction violations at her house to demand her removal. The campaign also targeted high-ranking officials such as Israel Katz, the defense minister, who had expressed confidence in the judiciary during Netanyahu's trial, and Gideon Sa’ar, Netanyahu’s former ally turned rival. Both were portrayed as traitors by Netanyahu’s supporters.



Additionally, the report revealed Sara Netanyahu’s efforts to harass neighbors in Caesarea who allowed protesters to gather and criticize her husband. It also highlighted the mistreatment of Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Hannah Levis, who despite battling cancer, was repeatedly subjected to Sara’s demands. Levis, who eventually passed away from her illness, was forced to comply with requests despite her severe condition, including an incident where Sara insisted she travel to Tel Aviv despite Levis being in significant pain.

