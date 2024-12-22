Egypt's President Al-Sisi Stresses Unity, Security Roles Of Armed Forces, Police

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has emphasised the importance of national unity in the face of current regional challenges, underscoring the crucial roles of the and the Civil in ensuring the country's progress and security. Al-Sisi stated that unity is needed to protect the nation from all threats, safeguard its achievements and ensure the benefits of development are realised through security and stability.

The president made the remarks during an inspection visit to the Police Academy headquarters on Saturday. He was received by of Interior Major General Mahmoud Tawfik, along with several senior officials from the Police Academy and the Ministry of Interior.

During his visit, Al-Sisi observed the personality assessment tests for prospective male and female students applying to the

Police College, according to the Egyptian Presidential Spokesperson. The president was briefed on the electronic system used to register test results. Al-Sisi reviewed each candidate's complete profile and grades from the various testing stages, up to the personality assessment.

He stated that this demonstrated the complete transparency of the testing process. He directed officials to maintain objective standards to ensure the selection of the most qualified candidates, which he noted will contribute to the ongoing improvement of the police force's performance.

Al-Sisi said this will help the police carry out their crucial role in maintaining security and stability within the country by developing new generations of exceptional police officers.

Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, the official spokesperson, said that President Al-Sisi also engaged in a dialogue with the Academy's students. They discussed domestic, regional, and international issues, with the president listening to their views. Al-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the applicants' eagerness to join the police force and serve their nation. He highlighted his deep respect for the vital role the police force plays in protecting the country.

Al-Sisi lauded the sacrifices made by police officers and their families in the past years to combat terrorism, stating that this demonstrated the steadfast character of Egyptian citizens when facing adversity.



