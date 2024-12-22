Turkey censures terrorist strike in Northwestern Pakistan

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkey strongly condemned the “heinous” attack in northwestern Pakistan, near the Afghan border.



“It is with deep sorrow that we have learned that many were martyred in the terrorist attack carried out yesterday (21 December) in the South Waziristan region of Pakistan,” the Turkish Foreign said in a statement.



The ministry also wished for a swift recovery of the and extended condolences to those who lost their lives.



It reaffirmed Ankara’s unwavering commitment to supporting Islamabad in its ongoing battle against terrorism.



At least 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the attack, which targeted a security checkpoint in the region. The Pakistani military confirmed the assault late on Saturday.



According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack occurred on Friday night when terrorists attempted to assault a security post in the general area of Makeen, South Waziristan District.



Earlier this month, the Pakistan Army reported that at least 43 terrorists were killed in intelligence-based military operations across the country’s northwestern and southwestern provinces.

