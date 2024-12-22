Jordan urges continued support for UNRWA following Sweden’s funding halt

(MENAFN) On Friday, the Jordanian of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of the international community continuing to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), following Sweden's decision to stop its funding to the agency.



In a statement, the ministry underscored that plays a vital role in supporting Palestinian refugees and reaffirmed their right to return and receive compensation, in line with international law.



The ministry expressed regret over Sweden’s move to halt its financial support and called on the Swedish to reconsider its decision.



It further stressed the need for continued financial and political backing from the international community to ensure that UNRWA can maintain its essential services for Palestinian refugees across its operational areas. Jordan also reaffirmed its opposition to any attempts to replace UNRWA with other United Nations bodies or to undermine its mandate, responsibilities, or the services it provides to refugees.



The ministry clarified that providing these services is UNRWA's exclusive responsibility under its international mandate, and that its authority and duties cannot be delegated or altered.

