Turkish Red Crescent launches new office in Damascus

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Turkish Red Crescent inaugurated a new delegation office in the Syrian capital, Damascus, marking its second international mission.



The office was officially launched at the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) headquarters, with a ceremony attended by Turkish Red Crescent President Fatma Meric Yilmaz, Syrian Red Crescent leader Mohammad Hazem, Turkish Red Crescent General Director of International Affairs and Migration Services Alper Kucuk, and other officials.



After the ribbon-cutting and the signing of a protocol, the Turkish delegation office was established within the Syrian Red Crescent building. Aid packages were distributed to those in need following the event.



Following the ceremony, Yilmaz and Hazem visited the Barzeh district in Damascus to deliver aid to vulnerable residents.



Yilmaz presented a commemorative plaque to Hazem, congratulating him on his recent appointment as president of the Syrian Red Crescent. She expressed her satisfaction with their continued collaboration, highlighting their previous humanitarian efforts in Idlib.



Yilmaz emphasized that this new office will help assess needs and better coordinate services in the region. “Each country’s Red Crescent, by working with others in their own nation, gains substantial strength in humanitarian assistance,” she said.

MENAFN22122024000045016755ID1109021338