South Korea’s opposition party alerts acting Leader Han over special counsel bills

(MENAFN) On Sunday, South Korea’s main opposition party, the Party (DP), warned Acting President Han Duck-soo to sign the special counsel bills targeting leader Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee immediately, or face serious consequences, local media reported.



Speaking to reporters in parliament, DP floor leader Park Chan-dae emphasized that Han must sign the bills by Tuesday to authorize an investigation into leader Yoon's brief imposition of martial law.



“If Acting President Han fails to promulgate the special counsel bills by Tuesday, we will hold him accountable without delay,” Park stated.



He further suggested that the DP, which holds a 170-member majority in the 300-member National Assembly, would pursue impeachment proceedings against Han. However, an impeachment would require the backing of at least 200 lawmakers.



On December 14, leader Yoon was temporarily suspended from office after the National Assembly passed a motion suspending him due to his controversial, short-lived declaration of martial law on December 3.



Earlier, the National Assembly approved two special counsel bills to investigate both Yoon and his wife.



Additionally, on Thursday, Acting President Han vetoed six bills passed by the opposition in the National Assembly.

MENAFN22122024000045016755ID1109021334