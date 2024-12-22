Albania prohibits TikTok for one year over youth violence concerns

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Albania announced a one-year ban on TikTok, with premier Edi Rama attributing the decision to the platform's role in promoting violence among young people both in and outside of schools.



The move follows a tragic incident in November when a 14-year-old student was fatally stabbed by a classmate. Local suggested the altercation stemmed from disagreements between the two boys on social media.



“It is far more powerful, much more influential, and incredibly tempting for a child when the ‘neighborhood troublemaker’ they follow on TikTok becomes more appealing than the values we try to instill at home. We fear that when our children leave the house, that is the influence they will seek,” Rama remarked at a meeting with parents and teachers in Tirana.



During the meeting, a new action plan was introduced, aimed at improving school safety and fostering stronger relationships between schools, students, and parents.



“We will block TikTok for one year ... It will take us around 6 to 8 weeks to implement this, and within one year, TikTok will be entirely inaccessible in the Republic of Albania. TikTok will no longer be available here!” Rama declared.



He added that during the ban, Albania will observe how other countries respond, what new technological restrictions or filters emerge, and how TikTok itself adapts.

