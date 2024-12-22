Angry Questions In Germany After Christmas Market Attack

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: The German faced growing questions Sunday about whether more could have been done to prevent the Christmas car-ramming attack that killed five people and over 200.

The Saudi suspect, 50-year-old psychiatrist and activist Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, had made death threats against German citizens and had a history of quarrelling with state authorities.

News magazine Der Spiegel, citing security sources, said the Saudi secret service had warned Germany's spy agency BND a year ago about a tweet in which Abdulmohsen threatened Germany would pay a "price" for its treatment of Saudi refugees.



Candles stand at a makeshift memorial at the site of a car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on December 22, 2024. Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP

And in August Abdulmohsen wrote on social media: "Is there a path to justice in Germany without blowing up a German embassy or randomly slaughtering German citizens?... If anyone knows it, please let me know."

Die Welt daily reported, also citing security sources, that German state and federal police had carried out a "risk assessment" on Abdulmohsen last year but concluded that he posed "no specific danger".

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned the "terrible, insane" attack Friday in the city of Magdeburg and made a call for national unity amid high political tensions as Germany heads towards elections on February 23.

But as German media dug into Abdulmohsen's past, and investigators gave away little, criticism rained down from the far-right and far-left parties already bitterly opposed to the Scholz government.



A policeman stands next to a makeshift memorial at the site of a car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on December 22, 2024. Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP

The far-right AfD's parliamentary head Bernd Baumann demanded Scholz call a special session of the Bundestag on the "desolate" security situation, arguing that "this is the least that we owe the victims".

And the head of the far-left BSW party, Sahra Wagenknecht, demanded that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser explain "why so many tips and warnings were ignored beforehand".

Mass-circulation daily Bild asked: "Why did our police and intelligence services do nothing, even though they had the Saudi on their radar?... And why were the tips from Saudi Arabia apparently ignored?"

It charged that "German authorities usually only find out about attack plans in time when foreign services warn them" and called for sweeping reforms after the election for a complete "turnaround in internal security".

'Ultra-right conspiracy ideologies'

Magdeburg has been in deep mourning over the mass carnage Friday evening that killed four women and a nine-year-old child.

Of the 205 injured, around 40 were in critical condition, with doctors fighting to save their lives.



Tributes to the victims are seen outside the Johanniskirche (Johannes Church), a makeshift memorial near the site of a car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on December 22, 2024. Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP

Surgeons have worked around the clock, and one health worker told local media of "blood on the floor everywhere, people screaming, lots of painkillers being administered".

Police and prosecutors cautioned they were at the beginning of their investigation into what motivated the attack.

Abdulmohsen, who was arrested at the scene next to the heavily damaged car, referred to himself as "a Saudi atheist" in an unpublished interview with AFP from 2022.

In previous brushes with the law, he was first fined by a court in the city of Rostock in 2013 for "disturbing the public peace by threatening to commit crimes", according to Der Spiegel.

This year he was investigated in Berlin for the "misuse of emergency calls" after arguing with police at a station in Berlin.

He had been on sick leave since late October from his workplace, a clinic near Magdeburg that treats offenders with substance addiction problems.