(MENAFN) EU leaders failed to reach a consensus on what security guarantees they could offer Ukraine during a two-day summit in Brussels, according to the Financial Times. The summit’s main focus was on bolstering European support for Ukraine following Donald Trump’s election as US president, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky leaving without clarity on what the EU would do if the US reduced its support for Kiev.



While some leaders suggested new measures, such as deploying European to Ukraine for training, others strongly opposed the idea. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed the notion of sending ground troops, emphasizing that such actions could escalate tensions with Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to deploy troops faced opposition, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk referred to it as speculation. Some leaders continued to offer vague promises of support, but without concrete details.



The summit concluded with a pledge to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes." EU diplomat Kaja Kallas warned against pressuring Zelensky into peace talks, stressing the importance of clarity on what tangible security guarantees could be offered. Zelensky reiterated that NATO membership remains the only real security guarantee for Ukraine, but many EU countries, particularly the US and Germany, have been reluctant to fully back this stance.



Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his willingness to negotiate with Ukraine, but insisted that any agreement must address critical security issues, including Ukraine’s neutrality and the recognition of new territorial realities.

MENAFN22122024000045015687ID1109021255