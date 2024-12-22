New Bond Movie Stuck Due To Rift Between Broccoli Family And Amazon. 'These People Are F- Idiots'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The James franchise is in jeopardy as tensions between Barbara Broccoli, the creative steward of 007, and Amazon, the giant that owns the rights to the films, have brought production to a halt, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Amazon's $6.5 billion bet

The James Bond franchise faces an uncertain future as a reported feud between the Broccoli family, which holds creative control over the films, and , the giant that acquired rights to the series through its $6.5 billion purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), has brought production to a standstill, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Key franchise asset at stake

Nearly three years after Amazon acquired MGM Studios for $6.5 billion, the relationship between the company and the Broccoli family, which controls the Bond films , has“all but collapsed,” according to the American news publication. The decaying partnership has dashed hopes for a new Bond movie in the near term, presenting a major setback for Amazon's Hollywood ambitions, the report said. At the time of the MGM acquisition, the Bond franchise was considered a key part of the deal.

Broccoli's lack of trust in Amazon

Barbara Broccoli, who inherited creative control from her father, Albert“Cubby” Broccoli, reportedly told friends she doesn't trust Amazon's data-driven approach with the character.“These people are f- idiots,” she reportedly said, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

A grim outlook for 007

Broccoli, now 64, has been the driving force behind the franchise for 30 years, making key decisions about scripts, casting, and production. The news outlet noted that Broccoli characterized the status of the next Bond installment in grim terms this fall:“No script, no story and no new Bond.”

Clash at the core

The standoff, described by the news report as a cultural clash, pits Broccoli's traditional Hollywood approach against Amazon's ethos of prioritizing data and algorithms. The report highlighted Amazon's need for Broccoli to move the franchise forward, but Broccoli's reluctance to collaborate with the company has created an impasse.

Bond as a family heirloom

The Journal reported that Broccoli and her stepbrother Michael Wilson, who is nearing retirement at 82, view Bond as a“lucrative family heirloom, to be handled with care.” Broccoli has previously rejected offers for TV adaptations, video games, and other tie-ins, including a casino, to protect the brand, the report stated.

With no progress on a new film since "No Time to Die" in 2021, The Journal emphasized the unusual length of this hiatus. Historically, Bond films rarely took more than three years between releases, making this gap a risky lull in today's crowded entertainment landscape.

Amazon's business model, which includes selling a broad range of products, has drawn criticism from Broccoli. She reportedly believes it isn't an ideal home for Bond, a sentiment Amazon executives described to The Journal as unfair.

For now, as reported, Broccoli's creative control allows her to“hold Bond hostage” until she is satisfied with the direction, leaving the franchise's future uncertain.