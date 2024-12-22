Trump appoints Mark Burnett as special ambassador to the UK
12/22/2024 8:19:15 AM
(MENAFN) On Saturday, President-elect Donald trump named British television producer Mark Burnett, renowned for creating The Apprentice, as his special envoy to the United Kingdom.
The appointment was announced on Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, where he praised Burnett’s "distinguished career in television production and business" and described the role as a "great honor."
"Mark will focus on strengthening diplomatic ties, with an emphasis on areas of shared interest, including trade, investment, and cultural exchanges," Trump said.
He also highlighted Burnett's numerous accomplishments, such as winning 13 Emmy Awards and producing popular television shows like Survivor and Shark Tank.
At 64, Burnett gained fame in Hollywood as a reality television trailblazer and played a key role in elevating Trump’s public image through The Apprentice.
In his new position, Burnett will serve as a negotiator and advisor for key US-UK initiatives, a role distinct from Warren Stephens, who has been nominated as the US Ambassador to the UK.
"I am truly honored to serve the United States of America and President Trump as his Special Envoy to the United Kingdom," Burnett said in a statement released by his spokesperson.
