Romanian authorities reveal that social media campaign supporting independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu was not financed by Russia

(MENAFN) An investigation by Romanian authorities has revealed that the social media campaign supporting independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu, who gained a surprising first-round victory in Romania’s election last month, was not financed by Russia, as previously suspected. Instead, it was funded by the pro-Western National Liberal Party (PNL), according to media reports.



Georgescu, known for his criticism of NATO, the EU, and opposition to aid for Ukraine, led the first round of with 22.94%, surpassing other left-wing and candidates. However, Romania's Constitutional Court annulled the results before the second round, citing alleged irregularities in Georgescu’s campaign. It pointed to claims of improper online promotion, including the involvement of paid influencers and extremist right-wing groups, with accusations of Russian interference, which Moscow denied.



Authorities traced the financial flows of the campaign and found that PNL had funded it, using Kensington Communication to manage online promotional efforts, particularly on TikTok. Influencers were reportedly given scripts to advocate for a “mature” presidential choice, subtly supporting Georgescu’s candidacy.



PNL has come under fire for using public funds to promote a candidate from another party. Kensington Communication has denied the allegations, claiming its campaign was hijacked and vowed to file a criminal complaint. The scandal broke just before the expiration of President Klaus Iohannis' term and days before the Supreme Court was set to hear Georgescu’s appeal against the annulled election results, with the candidate describing the move as a “coup d’état.”

