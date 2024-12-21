Food Processing Industries Secretary Convenes Industry Meeting On Manufacturing Modernisation

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 21 (KNN)

India's food processing sector is poised for technological advancement following a high-level meeting between officials and leaders.



Food Processing Industries Secretary Subrata Gupta met with equipment manufacturers on Thursday to discuss strategies for modernising the nation's food processing capabilities.

During the roundtable discussion, industry representatives advocated for the establishment of a dedicated ministerial mechanism to boost and develop standardisation protocols for domestically produced machinery.



The meeting covered several critical areas, including the accessibility of raw materials, regulatory frameworks for manufacturers, technology transfer initiatives, and the promotion of research and development activities.

Secretary Gupta emphasised the strategic importance of equipment manufacturers, stating that the sector serves as a fundamental driver of growth and modernisation within India's food processing industry.



In a move to advance these objectives, the ministry has directed participating stakeholders to collaborate with Invest India, the government's investment promotion agency, and submit comprehensive proposals addressing sector-specific challenges.

(KNN Bureau)