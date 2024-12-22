Helicopter crash in Southwestern Turkey causes death of four
(MENAFN) Four people lost their lives when a helicopter crashed into a hospital in southwestern Turkey on Sunday, according to the provincial governor, who attributed the accident to thick fog.
“The helicopter crashed to the ground after striking the fourth floor of a hospital during take-off,” said Idris Akbiyik, the governor of Mugla province. The victims included two pilots, a doctor, and a hospital employee.
“There was heavy fog,” Akbiyik added, noting that authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.
The helicopter had taken off from the hospital roof in Mugla, heading toward the city of Antalya, in poor visibility conditions, as shown in footage aired by NTV television.
The video showed the helicopter drifting in the fog several minutes after takeoff, before it crashed into an empty field next to the hospital.
This tragedy occurred less than two weeks after a separate crash in Isparta province, where two helicopters collided during an army training exercise, killing six soldiers. The Turkish defense ministry has not disclosed the cause of that incident.
