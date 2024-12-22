Orban links migration to violence, condemns German Christmas market attack

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban suggested a link between migration and violent attacks, such as the one that occurred at a German Christmas market the day before.



“These incidents are no longer isolated — they have become a routine occurrence,” Orban said at an annual press conference in Budapest. “These events began with the wave of mass migration. Hungary will not allow itself to become a country where such are commonplace.”



Orban further stated, “Brussels cannot turn Hungary into Magdeburg. We will resist any forced migration policies—through means or otherwise. Hungary will always defend its sovereignty.”



In a separate post on X, Orban offered condolences following the deadly attack. “I would like to express my deepest condolences to Olaf Scholz and the people of Germany following the heinous terrorist attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” he wrote.



The car-ramming attack at the Magdeburg market on Friday evening left five dead and 200 others injured, according to local authorities.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who visited the site earlier that day, vowed a thorough investigation and assured that Germany would respond “with the full force of the law.”



The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Saudi doctor Taleb A, who has lived in Germany since 2006, was arrested at the scene. Local media described him as anti-Islam and a far-right sympathizer.

MENAFN22122024000045016755ID1109021341