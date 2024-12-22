Collective will of several regional, international powers seems to align with need for civilian Syria

(MENAFN) The collective will of several regional and international powers seems to align with the need for a civilian Syria, characterized by relative demilitarization and a pragmatic system. This would pave the way for a potential political settlement resembling the "deal of the century." Such a plan would likely involve peace with Israel, with Syria recognizing Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights in exchange for some form of territorial withdrawal, while ensuring Syria's defense and gaining American and British support for rebuilding the country. This vision echoes the Turkish-backed project that has gained traction among opposition factions, particularly Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, led by Abu Mohammed al-Julani. This group has established a model for an emirate-like mini-state in Idlib, one that has increasingly aligned itself with Turkish political and diplomatic initiatives. This alignment seems to be acceptable to both the United States and Britain, aiming to safeguard their interests while also benefiting Israel by weakening Hezbollah’s influence and ousting Syria’s president, Bashar al-Assad, whom many view as a liability.



The disintegration of the Syrian state has also raised concerns for neighboring countries like Turkey, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon, as well as for Russia and Iran, who have become increasingly burdened by the ongoing conflict. These factors have led to a consensus for the peaceful transition of Syria’s territories from Assad's control to a new governing body, potentially with minimal bloodshed. A key question arises: could all parties, including Tahrir al-Sham's leadership, agree on a demilitarized state? Recent Zionist airstrikes on Syria, targeting strategic weapons and military assets, and the international silence surrounding them, suggest a consensus towards a Syria without strategic or qualitative weapons. This would limit Syria’s armament to maintaining basic security and border protection, marking a shift in the country’s military outlook.

