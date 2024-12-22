Four Palestinians Killed, 14 Injured In Israeli Airstrike In Central Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four Palestinians, including two children, were killed and 14 others were in an Israeli that targeted a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza, on Saturday.

Local sources reported that Israeli fighter jets struck the home, causing the murder of four civilians and injuring 14 others. The attack also caused damage to neighboring homes.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far killed at least 45,277 Palestinians, with over 107,573 others injured.

