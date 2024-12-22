Orban links immigration to attacks, vows to resist forced migration policies

(MENAFN) Hungarian Primer Viktor Orban stated on Saturday there is a link between immigration and assaults such as the one at a German Christmas market the day before.



“These issues are no longer anomalies — they have become routine,” he stated at the yearly press meeting in Budapest. “These events only began with the wave of mass migration. Hungary will not allow itself to become a nation where such are the norm.”



Orban declared: "Brussels cannot turn Hungary into Magdeburg. We will resist any forced migration regulations—legally or provocatively. Hungary will always defend itself and its sovereignty."



Independently, in a post on X, he stated condolences on the loss of lives, saying “I would like to express my deepest condolences to Olaf Scholz and the people of Germany upon the heinous terrorist attack committed at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. We pray for the families of the victims.”



