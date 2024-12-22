Albania announces 1-year ban on TikTok following stabbing of 14-year old schoolboy

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Albania announced a one-year ban on TikTok, with Prime Minister Edi Rama attributing the decision to concerns that the was contributing to youth violence both in and outside schools. The ban follows the tragic death of a 14-year-old schoolboy, who was fatally stabbed by a classmate in November after a social argument. Local media reported that the confrontation was fueled by disputes on TikTok.



Rama expressed concerns over the platform's influence on children, stating that the platform's appeal, particularly through influencers or “neighborhood troublemakers,” was stronger than the values parents sought to instill at home. In a meeting with parents and teachers in Tirana, he emphasized the risks of children being influenced by TikTok content when they leave their homes, undermining parental guidance.



At the same event, the government introduced a new action plan to improve school safety and strengthen the relationship between schools, students, and their families. As part of this initiative, Rama confirmed that TikTok would be blocked for one year, with full implementation expected within six to eight weeks. During this period, the government plans to monitor international responses, potential new technological filters, and TikTok’s reaction to these developments.



Rama further stressed that the ban was part of a broader strategy to safeguard children, stating that every ministry and institution in Albania would be required to have programs focused on youth, extending beyond just issues related to social media. The premier emphasized that this move was just one part of a comprehensive approach to addressing the challenges faced by the country’s youth.

