Jordan announces program to deliver natural gas to industrial clusters, cities

(MENAFN) Amani Al-Azzam, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of and Mineral Resources, confirmed that there is a national program aimed at delivering natural to industrial clusters and cities. The initiative aims to lower energy costs and promote the adoption of clean energy. Al-Azzam highlighted the ministry's significant progress in this area, noting that has already been delivered to the Al-Qawra and Al-Qastal regions. Additionally, a new reduction and measurement station has been opened in Hashimiya Al-Zarqa. She emphasized that the gas network will be expanded to cover all industrial cities in the near future.



Al-Azzam also stressed the importance of utilizing the Arab Gas Pipeline, which runs from the northern to the southern parts of the Kingdom. This pipeline plays a crucial role in enhancing energy security in Jordan, contributing to the country's efforts to diversify and stabilize its energy sources.



This information was shared in a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources during its participation in the national conference on climate change and the green economy. The conference, held in Amman, focused on Jordan’s national response to climate, health, and environmental changes, providing a platform to discuss key energy initiatives.



Furthermore, Al-Azzam outlined several key plans and strategies that the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is implementing to transition to green energy. Green energy currently accounts for 27 percent of Jordan’s total energy mix, reflecting the country's commitment to developing sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions that address climate change challenges.

