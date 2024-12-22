US judge rules in favor of WhatsApp in lawsuit against Israel’s NSO Group

(MENAFN) A U.S. judge ruled on Friday in favor of WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, in a lawsuit against the Israeli firm NSO Group. The lawsuit accused NSO of exploiting a vulnerability in the WhatsApp messaging app to install spyware, which enabled surveillance of 1,400 individuals. The ruling came from U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton in Oakland, California, who determined that NSO Group was liable for both the hack and the breach of contract.



Judge Hamilton clarified that the case would proceed to trial, but only to address the issue of damages. NSO Group did not respond to requests for comment on the ruling, remaining silent on the matter. This decision marks a significant legal development in the ongoing battle over spyware and privacy rights.



WhatsApp's CEO, Will Cathcart, celebrated the ruling as a victory for privacy, emphasizing the company’s commitment to holding spyware firms accountable. He stated in a social media post that the legal process had taken five years because of WhatsApp's strong belief that spyware companies should not be shielded by immunity or avoid responsibility for their illegal actions.



A WhatsApp spokesperson expressed gratitude for the decision, reaffirming the company’s dedication to protecting users' private communications. They also thanked the organizations that supported the case. Cybersecurity experts also welcomed the ruling, seeing it as a significant step toward curbing illegal surveillance activities.

MENAFN22122024000045015839ID1109020592