Zelensky Revokes Decree Appointing Dzhaparova Envoy To Int'l Organizations In Vienna

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has canceled his decree appointing Emine Dzhaparova as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to International Organizations in Vienna.

Decree No. 871/2024 of December 21 was published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.

“The Decree of President of Ukraine pf February 22, 2024, No. 87/2024“On the Appointment of E. Dzhaparova as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to International Organizations in Vienna shall be revoked as unimplemented,” the document states.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna, Emine Dzhaparova, penned a letter of resignation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, posting its copy on Facebook.