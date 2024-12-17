Fedex Launches \'One Stop Shop\' To Simplify Shipping And Freight Forwarding

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 16, 2024: FedEx, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp and one of the world's largest express companies, has introduced the FedEx One Stop Shop, a digital that provides access to both and freight forwarding services, simplifying global shipping for businesses.



FedEx One Stop Shop brings order management, booking, and track & trace into a single system, providing businesses with comprehensive visibility and control over shipments. The platform enables streamlined operations through a single point of contact at FedEx, eliminating the complexities of managing multiple freight forwarders. Additionally, it allows businesses to maintain a repository of their past shipments, ensuring a more efficient and transparent logistics process.



“FedEx One Stop Shop is a significant step in our transformation into a digitally driven business, powered by our extensive transportation network,” said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, Vice President of Marketing and Air Network, FedEx, Middle East India Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA).“Developed in India, it is already creating efficiencies for customers who participated in the pilot by enabling them to book and manage shipments across FedEx shipping and logistics services. We're excited to scale this platform to other regions, helping businesses simplify and improve their logistics operations.”



FedEx is committed to meeting the evolving demands of global commerce through continuous innovation. Digital solutions like the FedEx Delivery Manager and the FedEx Import Tool simplify the shipping process by offering customized delivery preferences, centralized documentation, online payment options, and more, further enhancing efficiency and convenience. This foundation of digital excellence strengthens the value proposition of FOSS, enabling businesses to streamline their logistics operations with even greater ease and transparency.





About Federal Express Corporation



Federal Express Corporation provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $88 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world\'s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

Company :-Value360 Communications

User :- Shweta Vishwambaran

Email :...

Other articles by Simpl