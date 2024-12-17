Pizzabox AI And Pizza Today Team Up To Bring Pizza Subscriptions To 73,000 Pizzerias Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PizzaBox AI , the innovative pizza subscription platform, has entered into an affiliate partnership with Pizza Today , the leading voice in the pizzeria industry. Together, they aim to help 73,000 pizzerias across the United States adopt pizza subscriptions-a powerful model to boost customer loyalty, generate upfront capital, and drive consistent weekly visits.REVOLUTIONIZING THE PIZZERIA BUSINESS MODELPizza subscriptions are changing the game for independent pizzerias by providing a simple yet effective way to secure repeat customers and reliable revenue. By offering prepaid plans like“one pizza per week for a year,” pizzerias generate upfront funds while building long-term relationships and increasing profitability through recurring upsells.With PizzaBox AI, launching a subscription program is seamless. Pizzerias can customize pricing, duration, and offers to fit their business needs, then run a focused 30-day campaign to maximize sign-ups and build predictable, lasting customer loyalty.WHY PIZZERIAS CHOOSE PIZZABOX AIPizzaBox AI delivers everything pizzerias need to thrive in a competitive market:1. Upfront Capital: Raise up to $200,000 in just 30 days through prepaid subscriptions-no loans, no interest.2. Loyal Weekly Visits: Subscriptions ensure customers return every week, boosting retention and revenue.3. Increased Profits: Weekly visits mean consistent opportunities to upsell drinks, sides, or larger pizzas.4. Customer Data Ownership: Pizzerias retain control over their customer relationships, reducing reliance on third-party platforms.5. Proven ROI: One campaign secures customers for a full year, delivering measurable, predictable results.REAL RESULTS: FLINTRIDGE PIZZA KITCHENFlintridge Pizza Kitchen, a single-unit pizzeria in rural California, raised $59,000 in upfront capital by selling 300 subscriptions in just one month. Each subscriber committed to a year of weekly visits, generating $15-$35 in additional upsells per visit-creating a steady and profitable revenue stream.SUPPORTING ICONIC PIZZERIAS: THE SANTILLO'S STORYPizzaBox AI is not just a tool for growth; it's also a lifeline for pizzerias in need. After a devastating fire destroyed the iconic Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza in Elizabeth, NJ, PizzaBox partnered with pizza legend Al Santillo to launch a subscription program that helps fund reconstruction. Supporters can subscribe for $187 to receive one pizza per month for 12 months when Santillo's reopens, with 100% of the proceeds going directly toward rebuilding costs. This initiative highlights the power of pizza subscriptions to support community-driven comebacks.ABOUT PIZZA TODAYPizza Today is the go-to resource for pizzeria owners, offering strategies, tools, and insights to help pizzerias thrive. As the industry's most trusted voice, Pizza Today connects pizzeria operators with innovative solutions like PizzaBox AI to ensure their success in a rapidly changing market.ABOUT PIZZABOX AIPizzaBox AI is a subscription platform designed to transform the pizzeria business model. By offering prepaid pizza subscriptions, pizzerias can generate upfront capital, secure loyal customers, and increase weekly revenue through consistent upsells. With seamless integration, no upfront costs, and proven results, PizzaBox AI makes it easy for pizzerias to launch successful subscription programs. Learn more at .PizzaBox AI and Pizza Today: Helping Pizzerias Innovate, Grow, and Succeed-One Subscription at a Time.

