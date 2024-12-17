Gynesonics Announces New York Medicaid Coverage For CPT Code 58580, Transcervical Radio Frequency Ablation Of Uterine Fibroids

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Decision Expands Access to the Sonata® for Women Suffering from Uterine Fibroids, offering a Minimally Invasive Alternative to Hysterectomy or Myomectomy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gynesonics Inc., a medical device company focused on the development of minimally invasive solutions for symptomatic uterine fibroids, is pleased to announce that New York Medicaid has officially extended coverage for CPT code 58580. The code encompasses the Sonata® Procedure, an innovative, incision-free treatment for symptomatic uterine fibroids that leverages Gynesonics' proprietary Radiofrequency (RF) energy technology.

Uterine fibroids affect up to 80% of women by the age of 50 and can cause debilitating symptoms, including heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, and fertility challenges. The Sonata® Procedure utilizes ultrasound-guided RF ablation to target and treat fibroids from within the uterus, without the need for incisions.

With this coverage expansion, patients enrolled in New York Medicaid will now have access to this groundbreaking treatment option that provides a safe, effective, and minimally invasive alternative to traditional surgical procedures.

“We are deeply gratified by this decision from New York Medicaid, as it ensures that more women will have access to the Sonata® Treatment,” said Skip Baldino, President and CEO of Gynesonics.“This milestone aligns with our mission to advance women's health and expands access to minimally invasive solutions for the treatment of uterine fibroids. We remain committed to improving the lives of women worldwide through innovative technologies.”

Dr. Taraneh Shirazian, Director of the Center for Fibroid Care at NYU Langone Health, echoed the significance of this coverage.“New York Medicaid's decision to cover CPT code 58580 marks a crucial moment for countless women who have previously faced obstacles in accessing minimally invasive fibroid treatment,” she stated.“The Sonata® Procedure offers a highly effective and safe treatment option, enabling women to reclaim their health and quality of life.”

Laurie Sandberg, Vice President of Health Economics and Market Access at Gynesonics, added,“At Gynesonics, we are dedicated to breaking down barriers to care and ensuring that all women have access to this treatment. Expanding coverage through New York Medicaid marks another significant step forward in achieving our goal of making the Sonata® Procedure available to more women in need.”

