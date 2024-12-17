South Korea's authorities arrest army chief for involvement in martial law declaration

(MENAFN) South Korea's Chief of Staff, Park An-su, was arrested on Tuesday following a court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant against him. Park is facing charges of playing a central role in an insurrection and abusing his power during his brief tenure as the commander of the martial law forces.



His arrest comes in the wake of his involvement in the controversial martial law declaration made by President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3. The martial law was enacted for a short period and quickly overturned by lawmakers, but Park’s actions during this time have led to significant scrutiny.



Park served in the role of martial law commander for just a few hours before the decree was rescinded by the South Korean National Assembly. Despite his brief time in command, Park issued an order that banned all political activities, including any gatherings by members of parliament. This move, seen as an overreach of military authority, raised alarm among political leaders and the public, with many arguing that it posed a direct threat to the democratic processes of the country.



The martial law declaration was intended to give the president the power to manage protests and dissent in the aftermath of rising political tensions, but it was met with fierce opposition from lawmakers and the public. The swift disbanding of the martial law command and the arrest of Park reflect the country’s determination to prevent any erosion of democratic principles.

