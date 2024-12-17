Media reports S-Korea’s leader ignoring summons amid martial law investigation

(MENAFN) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol failed to respond to a summons from prosecutors on Sunday regarding an investigation into his brief imposition of martial law, according to Yonhap news agency. Prosecutors are reportedly planning to issue another summons on Monday.



The original summons, issued on Wednesday, called for Yoon to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. local time on Sunday, but he did not attend. Yoon and senior military officials are under investigation for potential charges, including treason, insurrection, abuse of authority, and obstructing citizens' rights.



This development comes amid a political crisis in South Korea that began on December 3, when Yoon declared emergency martial law, accusing the opposition of plotting a rebellion with sympathies toward North Korea. The decision was quickly overturned by 190 lawmakers, and thousands of citizens protested the move. Yoon retracted his declaration within hours, but not before facing widespread criticism.



Following his impeachment on Saturday, Yoon was automatically suspended from office, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo acting as interim president. The South Korean Constitutional Court now has 180 days to decide whether to uphold or overturn the impeachment decision.



