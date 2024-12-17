Iran says death sentence for Netanyahu ‘not impossible’

(MENAFN) Iranian Deputy Foreign Kazem Gharibabadi has stated that pro-Palestinian nations could potentially come together to issue a death sentence for Israeli Prime Minister and other senior officials, accusing them of war crimes in Gaza. This statement follows the International Criminal Court's (ICC) issuance of arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing evidence of war crimes during Israel's military actions against Hamas in Gaza. Israel rejects the ICC's jurisdiction and denies committing any war crimes.



In an interview with the state-run ISNA news website, Gharibabadi expressed doubt that international courts affiliated with the UN, such as the ICC or the International Court of Justice, would impose death penalties. However, he suggested that like-minded countries could form a joint court to issue such sentences. He emphasized that while many countries have abolished the death penalty, more than 55 still maintain it in their laws.



The Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, had previously called for the death sentences of Netanyahu and Gallant, escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. These tensions were further exacerbated by recent strikes between the two countries, particularly after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks that Israel links to Iranian support. Meanwhile, the conflict in Gaza continues to cause a humanitarian crisis, with nearly 45,000 Palestinian deaths reported since the beginning of Israel’s operations.

