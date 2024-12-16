'Out Of Control': Elon Musk's Mother Maye Opens Up About Raising World's Richest Man, His Plans For Dogecoin

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maye Musk, mother of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, recently shared insights into her son's ambitious goals and her own journey as a single mother. In a conversation about her family's early years, she revealed how struggles shaped her life and the values she instilled in her children.

During a conversation with Fox Business about her son's accomplishments, Maye offered a unique perspective on Elon's drive to transform industries, particularly his involvement with the goals of Dogecoin and his ongoing influence in the tech world. She also reflected on the challenges of raising a“genius” who is now one of the wealthiest men in the world. Maye emphasized the role of determination and hard work in helping her family navigate difficult times.

On the social networking website X, Maye Musk shared a photo of young Elon Musk from 1990, which resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter). The image, featuring a young Elon in a black suit and tie standing in a modest apartment, prompted Maye to share the story behind the photo.

“This photo was taken in our rent-controlled apartment in Toronto, with my mom's painting on the wall. The suit cost USD 99, which included a free shirt, tie, and socks. A great bargain,” she wrote in response.

At 76, Maye Musk , a dietitian and model, has built a successful career over five decades. She has often spoken candidly about the hardships she faced as a single mother after her divorce from Elon's father, Errol Musk. Despite financial hardships, Maye worked tirelessly to provide for her three children.

The Musk family's journey took them from South Africa to Canada and later to the United States. During their tough years, Maye found inventive ways to make ends meet. In her memoir, A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success, she described how her children grew up with little material wealth.“We'd buy second-hand clothes. We couldn't afford to eat out. I fed them peanut butter sandwiches. My kids loved it! They didn't know they were deprived,” she recalled.