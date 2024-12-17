Iran’s cement production drops because of energy shortages

(MENAFN) Cement production in Iran is projected to fall to 70 million tons this year, down from 76 million tons last year, due to constraints in electricity and gas supply, according to the Secretary of the Cement Association.



Ali Akbar Alvandian, Secretary of the Cement Industry Employers’ Association, explained during a press conference on Sunday that energy shortages have impacted the cement sector earlier than in previous years. "Typically, gas to cement plants was limited starting in late November, but this year, restrictions began on October 7. Likewise, electricity restrictions that usually start in February have already been implemented, disrupting operations at many cement factories," he stated.



In addition to gas and electricity shortages, Alvandian highlighted challenges in securing alternative fuel such as mazut. "This issue arises from transportation constraints, as power plants are given priority for fuel supply, leaving cement factories to receive mazut later," he added.



The official also reported that clinker production in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 21) reached 50 million tons, marking a 3-million-ton decline compared to the same period last year. Cement production during this period stood at 48 million tons, reflecting a 400,000-ton decrease year-on-year.

