Trump discusses his call with Israeli premier Netanyahu

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald stated on Monday that he had a "very good" phone conversation with Israeli Prime but emphasized that "real discussions" would commence after his inauguration next month.



Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump mentioned that his team is "working intensively" on the situation in the Middle East, stating "We're aiming to end the conflict."



The incoming president characterized his discussion with Netanyahu as "more of a summary call than anything else" but reaffirmed his public warning that hostages held in Gaza must be freed before he takes office.



"We had a very good discussion. We talked about what's going to unfold, and I'll be fully available on Jan. 20," Trump remarked, referring to his inauguration date. "As you know, I warned that if these hostages aren't back by that date, all chaos will break loose, and it will be very severe."



When asked to clarify his warning of "hell to pay" if the hostages in Gaza are not released by the time he assumes office, Trump responded, "They will need to decide what that means, but it won’t be a pleasant situation."



Around 100 hostages are still held in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas-led assault on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in approximately 1,200 fatalities.



Widespread Israeli bombings and attacks on the Gaza Strip have caused over 45,000 Palestinian deaths, according to official Palestinian reports. The UN estimates that roughly 70 percent of the victims are women and children.

