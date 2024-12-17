(MENAFN) Tino Chrupalla, co-leader of Germany's right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD), has raised concerns about the country’s continued membership in NATO. He argued that NATO, under US leadership, forces Europe to act in America's interests, which he believes undermines Europe's autonomy. "Europe has been forced to implement America’s interests. We reject that," Chrupalla told the German daily Welt.



Chrupalla criticized NATO, stating it no longer functions as a defense alliance and failed to respect the interests of all European nations, including Russia. He suggested that if cannot fulfill this role, Germany should reassess the value of its membership in the alliance. Although the AfD has not formally called for Germany to leave NATO, Chrupalla has previously expressed concerns about NATO’s confrontational stance toward Russia, which he believes hampers potential reconciliation with Moscow and disrupts peace and prosperity in Europe.



The AfD, which is currently polling at 18%, ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats but behind the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is preparing for snap elections in February. Alice Weidel, nominated as the AfD’s candidate for chancellor, has vowed to restrict immigration, reverse climate policies, and halt military aid to Ukraine. Weidel expressed opposition to arms supplies and military involvement in Ukraine, saying, "We want peace in Ukraine."



Chrupalla concluded by stating that "Russia has won this war," criticizing those who continue to claim Ukraine can win.

