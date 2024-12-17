Israel tells Trump it could raid Iran

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime informed US President-elect Donald during a phone call on Saturday night about Israel's intent to act against Hezbollah and Iran. The two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria and efforts to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.



Netanyahu emphasized Israel's commitment to preventing Hezbollah from rearming, stating that Israel would continue to take necessary actions against both Hezbollah and Iran in various arenas. He also mentioned that recent Israeli on Syrian military sites were aimed at preventing potential threats from Syria and stopping terrorist elements from advancing near Israel's border. While Israel does not seek conflict with Syria, Netanyahu pointed out that regional dynamics have changed, with Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, and Iran all evolving in significant ways.



The conversation followed a major Israeli operation against Syrian military assets after militant groups, including Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS), took control of parts of Syria. Additionally, Netanyahu confirmed Israeli troops' presence in a buffer zone in southern Syria to defend against terrorist threats and revealed plans to expand Israeli settlements in the Golan Heights due to the ongoing conflict with Syria.



The situation in Gaza escalated after Hamas launched a surprise attack on October 7, 2023, leading to significant casualties and ongoing hostilities.

