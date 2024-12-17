France contemplates dispatching diplomatic operation to Syria

(MENAFN) France is dispatching a team to Syria on Tuesday to assess the evolving and security situation following the recent fall of President Bashar Assad’s government. The four diplomats, as announced by Acting Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot, will aim to recover French assets, establish contact with the new authorities, and evaluate the humanitarian needs of the population.



This marks France’s first diplomatic mission to Syria in 12 years. The delegation will assess whether the new authorities, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), are upholding promises of calm and respect for human rights on the ground. The HTS-led opposition coalition recently forced Assad into exile and appointed Mohammad al-Bashir as caretaker prime minister.



Despite welcoming the end of Assad’s rule, France remains cautious about HTS’s historical ties to Al-Qaeda. Barrot emphasized that France will closely monitor developments in Syria and advocate for a transitional authority representing all communities, with the eventual goal of establishing a new constitution and holding elections. France severed ties with Assad’s government in 2012 and has supported various opposition groups throughout the conflict, including the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

