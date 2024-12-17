Iran's aluminum ingot production reaches 400,425 tons in first eight months

(MENAFN) Iran’s aluminum ingot production surpassed 400,000 tons in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), based on figures oublished by the Iranian Mines and Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).



IMIDRO is a key state-owned company involved in Iran’s mining sector, overseeing eight major companies and 55 operational subsidiaries in industries such as steel, aluminum, copper, cement, and mineral extraction.



Among the country’s four major aluminum producers, South Aluminum Corporation (SALCO) achieved the best performance, producing 162,459 tons of aluminum ingots. This was followed by Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) with 115,624 tons, Almahdi Aluminum Company with 999,954 tons, and Iran Alumina Company producing 22,388 tons of ingots.



In addition, IMIDRO reported that Iran Alumina Company produced 159,416 tons of alumina powder, 269,145 tons of aluminum hydrate, and 514,420 tons of bauxite during the same period, marking a growth of five percent in alumina powder and aluminum hydrate production, and a 41 percent increase in bauxite output compared to the same period last year.

