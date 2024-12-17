Qatar plans on re-opening embassy in Syria

(MENAFN) A Qatari team has arrived in Damascus to finalize the necessary steps for reopening the country’s embassy, according to a statement from Qatar's Foreign on Sunday. Qatar had closed its embassy in Syria in July 2011, after withdrawing its ambassador following criticism from Syrian authorities over the coverage of the anti-government uprising by Qatar's state-funded outlet, Al-Jazeera.



The Qatari delegation's visit focused on reinforcing Qatar's commitment to supporting Syria in its recovery, peace, and development efforts following the civil war. Discussions also involved increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to Syria during this critical phase.



Syria has been in conflict since 2011, triggered by protests during the Arab Spring. While Western nations, Turkey, Israel, and some Gulf states backed anti-Assad factions, Russia and Iran supported the Syrian government. A ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey in 2020 significantly reduced large-scale fighting for nearly four years.

