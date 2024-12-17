S-Korea’s ruling team leader quits position

(MENAFN) Han Dong-hoon, the leader of South Korea's ruling People Power Party (PPP), resigned on Monday following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon’s impeachment occurred after he declared martial law in early December, a move that some members of his own party supported. Han explained that he was stepping down because it had become “impossible” to continue his duties, especially after all five members of the PPP’s Supreme Council announced their intent to resign in response to Yoon's impeachment.



Han had initially opposed impeachment and tried to persuade Yoon to step down voluntarily. However, after the president refused, Han changed his position, supporting the impeachment as the only option to preserve South Korea's democracy. He stated that while he had no regrets about his actions, he acknowledged the martial law declaration was illegal, even though it was made by a president from his own party.



The PPP’s new floor leader, Kweon Seong-dong, will serve as the acting party head. The political crisis began when Yoon declared martial law, alleging that the opposition was planning a “rebellion,” though no evidence was provided. The decree was swiftly overturned by the National Assembly, and Yoon retracted his decision within hours. This week, South Korea’s Constitutional Court will review the impeachment to determine whether Yoon should be removed from office.

MENAFN17122024000045015687ID1109001537