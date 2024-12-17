Pink Floyd’s iconic frontman states West’s mask is off in fight for soul of humanity

(MENAFN) Roger Waters, Pink Floyd’s iconic frontman and human rights advocate, condemned Western powers for their brutal treatment of oppressed peoples worldwide, warning that the West’s current trajectory could lead to a future where genocide is accepted. Speaking in an interview on the program Going Underground, Waters expressed his outrage over the escalation of violence in the Middle East and criticized the actions of Western governments. He described the ongoing global conflicts as a "battle for the soul of the human race," believing that his side, which opposes Western imperialism, has the support of billions.



Waters also mocked activists who celebrated the downfall of the Syrian government, claiming that the country’s inability to improve conditions for its people was due to Western sanctions and military interference. He accused the US of effectively "stealing" Syrian oil over the past decade and branded the West as a group of "powerful gangsters" intent on taking whatever resources they can. Waters emphasized the importance of resisting such policies to avoid a future where the acceptance of genocide becomes the norm.

