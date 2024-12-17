Joko Widodo, his family get expelled from PDI-P

(MENAFN) Indonesia’s ex Leader Joko Widodo, his son Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and his son-in-law Bobby Nasution were officially expelled from the Indonesian Party of Struggle (PDI-P) on Monday, following a year-long dispute that began ahead of the presidential election.



PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri signed their dismissal letters on Dec. 14, according to party insiders.



"Effective from the signing of the dismissal letter, the PDI-P central committee bears no responsibility for any actions taken by Joko Widodo," stated Komaruddin Watubun, head of PDI-P’s Council of Honor.



Widodo, commonly referred to as Jokowi, had enjoyed PDI-P’s support throughout his political career but grew estranged from the party after Gibran joined rival candidate Prabowo Subianto’s ticket in October.



Despite Jokowi’s two-term presidency with PDI-P’s backing, his decision to endorse Prabowo Subianto angered party leaders. Further complicating matters, Gibran and Bobby aligned themselves with Prabowo’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra).



Bobby Nasution is currently contesting the North Sumatra gubernatorial election against PDI-P’s candidate.



Alongside Jokowi and his family members, 27 other PDI-P officials were also dismissed from the party.

