Israel closes embassy in Ireland

(MENAFN) Israel has announced the closure of its embassy in Ireland, citing what it describes as "extreme" policies by the Irish government, including accusations of genocide against Palestinians. The Israeli Foreign condemned Ireland's stance, accusing the of using anti-Semitic rhetoric, delegitimizing Israel, and applying double standards. Foreign Gideon Saar stated that Israel would redirect its resources to prioritize relations with other countries based on their policies toward Israel.



Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris expressed disappointment, emphasizing that maintaining open communication channels is essential for mutual understanding. He rejected claims of Ireland being anti-Israel, asserting that the country supports peace, human rights, and international law.



Ireland has consistently called for a ceasefire in Gaza and recently recognized the State of Palestine, actions that have angered Israel. The Irish government also supported a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Israel, however, dismissed the genocide accusations as "absurd" and blamed Hamas for the civilian deaths in Gaza, continuing its military operation until the group is neutralized.

MENAFN17122024000045015687ID1109001534