Syria’s anti-regime groups uncover over 12 mass graves in Daraa governorate

(MENAFN) More than 12 mass graves were uncovered in Daraa Governorate, located in southern Syria, on Monday. These graves are believed to contain the remains of civilians who were killed by the regime of the ousted leader Bashar Assad. The discovery follows the collapse of the Baath regime earlier this month, leading to ongoing search and excavation activities across the country.



Anti-regime groups, which conducted the excavations using construction equipment, reported finding a mass grave in the Izraa district of Daraa. So far, 31 bodies have been recovered, with the expectation that this number may rise as the search continues. Local residents have been assisting in the excavation efforts.



Earlier, Anadolu news crews captured footage of another mass grave found in the Baghdad Bridge area outside Damascus. This grave is also believed to contain the remains of civilians who were killed by Assad’s regime. It is understood that many of the bodies were those of individuals who died from torture or harsh conditions in various prisons, including the notorious Sednaya Prison in Damascus.



The footage showed deep pits where bodies had been buried on top of each other. Sacks marked with prison codes and the names of the deceased were found, and crews were seen removing them from the graves, revealing the remains of the bodies buried there.

MENAFN17122024000045015839ID1109000903