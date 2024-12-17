TikTok files appeal with US Supreme Court to block law leading to nationwide ban

(MENAFN) TikTok filed an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, asking it to block a law that could lead to a nationwide ban of the app starting on January 19, 2025. This legal move follows a federal appeals court's decision to uphold legislation requiring TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to divest its ownership due to concerns over national security.



In its appeal, TikTok argues that the law infringes on the First Amendment rights of its 170 million users in the United States. The company is requesting that the Supreme Court pause the enforcement of the law while it reviews the case.



The timing of TikTok’s appeal is significant as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office on January 20. On the same day TikTok filed its appeal, Trump met with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at his Mar-a-Lago club, where Trump expressed his favorable view of the app. He mentioned that TikTok had played a role in helping him win youth votes by 34 points and suggested that it may have contributed to that success.



The legislation in question, known as the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, was passed in April this year in response to concerns that TikTok could be used for Chinese government espionage or propaganda. If the Supreme Court does not grant TikTok’s request and ByteDance fails to divest, the app could be removed from app stores and potentially shut down in the U.S.

MENAFN17122024000045015839ID1109000902