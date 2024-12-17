Cabinet To Hold 3Rd Provincial Session In Zarqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec.17 (Petra) – The Cabinet will convene on Tuesday for its third provincial session, which will take place in Zarqa Governorate.The meeting will be attended by elected council members and representatives of civil society organizations from the governorate.This follows the Cabinet's previous provincial sessions, the first of which was held in Karak and the second in Irbid over the past two months.