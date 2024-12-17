EETC secures investments under implementation worth USD3.9B through end of 2025

(MENAFN) Mona Rizk, Chairperson of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, which operates under the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and serves as the sole carrier of electricity produced in the country, revealed that the company currently has investments under implementation worth approximately 200 billion pounds (around 3.9 billion dollars) through the end of 2025.



In statements to "Erem Business," Rizk stated that the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company’s investments related to the electrical interconnection project with Saudi Arabia amount to about 23 billion pounds of the total value. This represents the Egyptian side's share in the project. She confirmed that the interconnection project between Egypt and Saudi Arabia is expected to be completed by the end of next year. Rizk emphasized that the successful implementation of this initiative reflects the strength and reliability of Egypt’s electricity transmission network.



She highlighted that the electricity transmission network in Egypt consists of approximately 780 electrical transformer stations operating at voltages of 500, 220, and 66 kilovolts. Additionally, the total length of transmission lines in Egypt’s electrical network reaches about 58,000 kilometers, with a capacity matching the transformer stations’ voltage levels. Rizk noted that Egypt faced significant challenges in electricity transmission during 2024, following the addition of 29 gigawatts to the national grid. However, these challenges were overcome through dedicated efforts and infrastructure improvements, including the addition of 23 new transformer stations.



Rizk affirmed that, under the new and renewable energy strategy, the company is fully prepared to accommodate additional electrical capacities that will be integrated into the network in the near future. She pointed out that these new capacities are expected to come into effect by next summer.

