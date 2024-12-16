Angry Birds World Launches Flock Fest: A Vibrant Season Of Family Fun And Entertainment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Angry Birds World at Doha Festival City is proud to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated Flock Fest – Season 1, a captivating celebration designed to bring families, friends, and visitors of all ages together for an unforgettable entertainment experience. Unveiled on Thursday, December 12, 2024, the festival will run until February 25, 2025, offering guests a unique blend of dynamic live performances, exhilarating rides, interactive games, and a wide selection of delightful treats, all set amidst a thoughtfully curated outdoor environment. Flock Fest is focused on creating lasting memories and reinforcing Angry Birds World's reputation as a top-tier family entertainment destination in Qatar.

The grand opening ceremony, held on the evening of December 12, began with a ribbon-cutting presentation led by Jacob Kurian, Deputy Managing Director of Leisure and Christopher Barton, Director of Asset Management at Doha Festival City. This symbolic gesture not only marked the commencement of Flock Fest but also underscored Angry Birds World's ongoing commitment to delivering world-class entertainment experiences in Qatar. Following the ribbon-cutting, a dramatic curtain drop revealed a beautifully illuminated outdoor area, meticulously adorned with vibrant décor and atmospheric lighting, setting the perfect tone for the festivities.

“Angry Birds World, a one-of-a-kind theme park in Qatar, is an immersive experience that brings the beloved Angry Birds characters and universe to life. It's a place where children, families, and fans of all ages can enjoy fun, adventure, and create unforgettable memories. With over 15 unique rides and interactive attractions designed for all age groups, the park offers everything from high-energy thrill rides to more relaxed experiences for younger children, ensuring there's something for everyone, Kurian said during the opening ceremony.

"More than just entertainment, Angry Birds World is a place where fun meets learning. This venture fosters creativity, social interaction, and physical activity for kids in a safe, engaging environment. The park's playful atmosphere encourages children to let their imaginations soar while learning values like teamwork, perseverance, and problem-solving. To make this experience accessible, we offer a variety of ticket packages, including single-entry passes, family discounts, and premium experiences with fast-track access and exclusive perks, all designed to deliver value for both locals and tourists,” he added.

Over the course of the festival, visitors can look forward to a diverse range of activities crafted to captivate and engage the entire family. Live shows featuring talented roaming performers and interactive storytelling will bring the world of Angry Birds to life in ways that stir the imagination. Guests can hop aboard an array of thrilling rides, each designed to provide safe, memorable excitement for everyone, from young children discovering their first taste of adventure to adults seeking a fresh twist on family fun. As part of Flock Fest, Angry Birds World has also introduced exciting new attractions, including archery, knock-out, angry bull, bungee trampoline, face painting, corn hole, and carnival-style skill games, adding even more fun and variety to the festivities. The variety of activities at Flock Fest is sure to excite every member of the family.

To complement the entertainment offerings, Flock Fest presents a tempting variety of food and beverage options, ranging from local favourites to indulgent desserts. Satisfy your appetite and refresh your spirit as you explore the park's dynamic landscapes and activities, ensuring that every aspect of the outing contributes to an unparalleled family outing.

The opening festivities drew attendance from numerous stakeholders, media outlets, influencers, and content creators, all eager to share the excitement of Flock Fest with their respective audiences. The enthusiastic reception and positive feedback reinforced Angry Birds World's reputation as an essential destination for top-tier family entertainment.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to Flock Fest at Angry Birds World. This event embodies our unwavering commitment to excellence, offering exhilarating activities, unforgettable performances, and a joyous atmosphere designed to create lasting memories,” said a spokesperson for Angry Birds World.

About Angry Birds World

Angry Birds World, situated at the South Food Court of Doha Festival City, is a premier entertainment destination inspired by the internationally beloved Angry Birds franchise. It features immersive rides, interactive attractions, and engaging live shows, ensuring a memorable experience for visitors of all ages. Operated by Leisure, Angry Birds World stands alongside two other prominent attractions at Doha Festival City-Snow Dunes, an enchanting indoor snow park, and Virtuocity, a cutting-edge gaming and esports arena-exemplifying Qatar's dedication to world-class family entertainment.