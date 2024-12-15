RACA, SDC, Swisscontact Sign Mou To Support, Promote Vocational Education In Hospitality

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As part of a strategic initiative to enhance vocational education and training in the hospitality sector, the Royal Academy of Arts (RACA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and Swisscontact.

This agreement marks the launch of a new project, undertaken by RACA in collaboration with Swisscontact, titled“Enabling and Employment through Vocational Advancement and Technical Education (ELEVATE).”

The project seeks to empower youth in the hospitality sector by facilitating their transition into the workforce and fostering their active participation in social development, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The signing ceremony held at RACA was attended by RACA Chairman of Board of Trustees Wajih Owais, Swisscontact Country Director for Lebanon and Regional Coordinator for the Middle East Antoine Karam and Regional Policy Advisor at SDC Lars Buechler.

RACA and Swisscontact will play a pivotal role in this project, leveraging their extensive expertise in hands-on education to design and implement specialised training programmes that meet the growing demands of the market.

RACA will work closely with its industry partners to develop flexible curricula, train the trainer programmes, and establish dual training models that combine theoretical learning with practical application to maximise the employability for trainees.

Wajih Owais said: "The hospitality sector is vital for supporting tourism and creating job opportunities for ambitious youth."

Buechler said: "SDC is honoured to be part of the new ELEVATE programme with RACA and Swisscontact, which is an important step towards strengthening the hospitality sector in Jordan by training young students to become professionals and supporting SMEs".

A statement from Swisscontact emphasised the significance of the partnership: "By combining Swisscontact's expertise in Labour Market Insertion, Vocational Training and Economic Development with RACA's expertise in culinary and hospitality education, this project exemplifies the Swiss approach to excellence and precision."

"Together, we aim to improve skills and boost job opportunities in the hospitality and food sectors, while adapting curricula to meet market needs,” the statement added.

RACA is a technical university college established in 2008 following the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah to raise the level of education in the tourism and hospitality sector, and reorient young men and women toward education related to the technical market.

RACA is a certified member of the network of EHL-certified schools and offers a four-year bachelor's degree in food & beverage management and a two-year diploma in culinary arts, the statement said.